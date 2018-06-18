DM at Yisrael Beiteinu faction meeting: Draft Law balanced and in broad consensus. Kites: 'We'll determine way to respond to kite terror.'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said at the start of today's Yisrael Beiteinu faction meeting that the Draft Law is a balanced law and enjoys a broad consensus.

"The Draft Law is a security system law, not Yisrael Beiteinu's law," Liberman said. "I hope we'll bring it to discussion already next week and pass it by the end of the summer session on second and third readings."

He added that "the law is in consensus in the coalition and opposition, and I call on everyone to leave the disagreements and accounts and unite around the outline they formulated in the defense establishment."

Liberman spoke of the security situation in the south and said, "We'll determine the way to respond to kite terror."

Arutz Sheva's correspondent asked the Defense Minister: Many in the national camp are asking how a right-wing government is destroying Jewish homes? And are we expected to see more home destruction in Judea and Samaria?

"The question is well-taken. My heart is with the settlers," replied Liberman. "There was a Supreme Court ruling and not an arbitrary decision."

Liberman noted that in coming days the defense establishment is preparing to demolish illegal Arab structures in Judea and Samaria. "I intend to demolish in Susiya and Khan al-Ahnar. Enforcement should be for both sides - to enforce the law concerning illegal construction by Arabs and Bedouin."