Anti-PA demonstrations continue

Protests planned this week against the Palestinian Authority over its policy on Gaza. Hamas and the PFLP support the demonstrations.

An organization aimed at ending the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) punitive measures against Gaza continues to organize demonstrations throughout the PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria under the slogan "One people, one issue and one enemy".

The organization condemned the activities of the Palestinian security forces against the demonstrators, which it claimed included "oppression, abduction (of activists) and a campaign of institutionalized slander against activists and demonstrators."

The Palestinian Authority's punitive measures against the Hamas authorities in the Gaza Strip include, among others, a reduction in the salaries of public service employees' salaries. On June 17, a demonstration was held against the PA in London, England, outside the PA mission’s building.

The plan to continue the protests against the PA includes demonstrations against on June 20 (Bethlehem, Beirut, and Amman), on June 23 (New York and Ramallah) and June 24 (Amsterdam).

Last week, Arabs rioted in Ramallah, demanding that the PA cabinet take action over the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Both Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) have expressed support for the anti-PA demonstrations. Hamas sees them as a means of exerting pressure on the PA to integrate Hamas and Islamic Jihad into the PLO institutions and hold general elections for the PLO and PA institutions with the participation of the Islamic organizations.

Over the weekend, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh praised the demonstrations in Ramallah.

Hamas and PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction have been at odds since a 2007 coup in which Hamas violently took control of Gaza. All attempts at reconciliation have failed to bear fruit.

The sides signed a reconciliation agreement in October, as part of which Hamas was to transfer power in Gaza by December 1. That deadline was initially put back by 10 days and then appeared to have been cancelled altogether after it reportedly hit “obstacles”.

Hamas recently denounced the PA cabinet led by Rami Hamdallah over its policy of "deceiving, creating tension and deliberately neglecting the needs of the residents of the Gaza Strip."

Earlier this week, the PA government stated in response to the demonstrations in Ramallah that Hamas was responsible for the situation in Gaza.