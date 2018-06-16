Kushner and Greenblatt meet Haley and UN chief

Trump's senior adviser and special representative discuss peace efforts in New York ahead of visit to Israel.

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, met in New York City on Friday with United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to a statement from the White House, the four had a productive discussion about the efforts of the United States to promote peace in the Middle East and to meet humanitarian needs in Gaza. They also discussed recent actions at the United Nations.

Kushner and Greenblatt are scheduled to visit the region next week with stops in Jerusalem, Cairo and Riyadh as they prepare to present the Trump administration’s peace plan.

The two are not scheduled to visit Ramallah or meet any Palestinian Authority (PA) officials, as PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for peace negotiations with Israel since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

PA officials have repeatedly rejected the Trump administration’s peace proposal, claiming it has been coordinated with Israel.

A U.S. administration official involved in formulating President Trump's peace plan told Arutz Sheva this week that for now, there is no deadline for presenting the plan.

"The peace plan will not be presented unilaterally. We are still far from the moment we will bring it to the sides, because at the moment there is only one side that is dealing with us in intensive dialogue," the official said.

