Infiltrator assaults Israeli woman in Tel Aviv

A young Israeli woman was sexually assaulted by an African infiltrator illegally residing in southern Tel Aviv overnight.

The aftermath of the incident was filmed and uploaded to social media networks Friday morning by a user who identified himself as Yohanan Hai Reuveni.

In the video, the young woman can be seen lying on the ground crying, describing to passersby what had transpired just moments before.

According to the victim, an illegal immigrant, described as a Sudanese infiltrator by one of those at the scene, attempted to rape the young woman, but fled after she began to scream for help.

“He stuck his hand into my pants. He ran away because I started to scream. I can’t breathe.”

The incident occurred at 5:50 a.m. Friday morning, Reuveni wrote.

“Another incident of rape. At 5:50 a.m., while I was on my way to synagogue, I heard a Jewish young woman screaming.”

“A Sudanese man on a bicycle had tried to rape her.”