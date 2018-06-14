PM attends Jerusalem's first official 'Russia Day' event

PM and Sara Netanyahu reception in honor of Russia's National Day at Sergei's Courtyard held in Jerusalem instead of Tel Aviv for first time

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara attended a reception in honor of Russia's National Day at Sergei's Courtyard in Jerusalem Thursday.

"We are pleased to be here for two reasons," Netanyahu stated. "First of all it is Russia's holiday and it is a holiday that is being dedicated and marked here in Jerusalem. I anticipate that that there will be many more such days in Jerusalem. Second, as you know, it is the opening of the World Cup. I am also Foreign Minister and can only express the hope that everyone will win."

The reception was the first celebration by Russian embassy in Israel of its national holiday in Jerusalem instead of in Tel Aviv.

Last year, the Russian government said it views "west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel." The same statement also recognized "east Jerusalem as the capital of the future Palestinian state"