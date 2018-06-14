Clumsy terrorist foils own attack

Israeli security forces foiled an attempted terror attack in the city of Hevron in Judea Thursday evening.

Just a head of the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, an Arab teenager was apprehended en route to a terror attack in the divided city of Hevron south of Jerusalem.

Authorities say that a 19-year-old Arab terrorist made his way Thursday evening to the Tomb of the Patriarchs – a holy site in the Israeli-controlled H-2 sector of the city.

Usually divided between the city’s Jewish and Muslim populations, during Ramadan, the entire complex is reserved for Muslim prayer.

While passing through the security check at the entrance to the Tomb of the Patriarchs, the terrorist aroused the suspicion of Israeli Border Police officers stationed at the holy site.

As he waited to be checked, the terrorist suddenly drew a knife he had concealed underneath his clothes in an attempt to stab one of the Border Police officers.

The terrorist dropped the knife, however, Behadrei Haredim reported, as he was pulling it out. While the terrorist attempted to hide the knife from the nearby Border Police officers by standing on it, officers spotted the weapon and immediately placed the terrorist under arrest.

Police took the terrorist into custody and transferred him for interrogation.