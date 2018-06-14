Bedouin boy spits on Jewish baby - and his mother laughs

'The mother, in complete chutzpa, laughed in my face,' baby's aunt says.

A Bedouin mother walking in Arad on Thursday laughed at a Jewish mother who asked her to intervene after the Bedouin's son spat on a Jewish baby.

Shiraz (name changed) told Arutz Sheva, "I want to tell you about what happened to me just half an hour ago. My sister and I sat down to eat in Pizza Deal, I had my daughter with me and she had her son with her. My sister's son is four months old."

"Suddenly a Bedouin boy who looks to be about 8 years old passes by and spits on my sister's baby....what the h**l did a four-month-old do to him?

"The mother ran towards the mall, I looked for her in the entire mall before I found her. I turned to the mother very nicely, and she, in complete chutzpa, laughed in my face.

"It's unthinkable that I should have to be afraid to sit and eat pizza in my city. And it doesn't matter if it's a Bedouin or a Jew, this isn't how you act."

Shiraz said she would have been just as upset if the child in question had been a Jew.

"You said several times that the child spat 'because they're taught from a young age to hate Jews.' Do you believe that the child's and mothers motives were racist?"

"I'm sure it's racist. I'm sure he would not have spat on a baby from his own sector," she emphasized."