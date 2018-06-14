Bedouin boy spits on Jewish baby - and his mother laughs

'The mother, in complete chutzpa, laughed in my face,' baby's aunt says.

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

Bedouin children (stock image)
Bedouin children (stock image)
Nati Shohat /Flash 90

A Bedouin mother walking in Arad on Thursday laughed at a Jewish mother who asked her to intervene after the Bedouin's son spat on a Jewish baby.

Shiraz (name changed) told Arutz Sheva, "I want to tell you about what happened to me just half an hour ago. My sister and I sat down to eat in Pizza Deal, I had my daughter with me and she had her son with her. My sister's son is four months old."

"Suddenly a Bedouin boy who looks to be about 8 years old passes by and spits on my sister's baby....what the h**l did a four-month-old do to him?

"The mother ran towards the mall, I looked for her in the entire mall before I found her. I turned to the mother very nicely, and she, in complete chutzpa, laughed in my face.

"It's unthinkable that I should have to be afraid to sit and eat pizza in my city. And it doesn't matter if it's a Bedouin or a Jew, this isn't how you act."

Shiraz said she would have been just as upset if the child in question had been a Jew.

"You said several times that the child spat 'because they're taught from a young age to hate Jews.' Do you believe that the child's and mothers motives were racist?"

"I'm sure it's racist. I'm sure he would not have spat on a baby from his own sector," she emphasized."




Tags:Anti-Semitism, Bedouin, violence, Arad




top