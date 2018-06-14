'We will put the Supreme Court in its place'

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) visited the neighborhood of Netiv Ha'avot in Gush Etzion Thursday and watched as the final houses were demolished.

"These are difficult sights to see," Yogev told Arutz Sheva. "The unnecessary destruction of homes in Netiv Ha'avot in the land of Israel, the great pain of the families, the great pain of the Jewish people and the great pain of the Israel Defense Forces, which was forced to deal with this. This is all the responsibility of the High Court of Justice, which again harmed both the fabric of Israeli life and settlement in the Land of Israel."

"I have no doubt that we will know how to restrain the High Court of Justice and put it in its place. We will also continue to settle the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood and build hundreds of homes here, as well as in the entire Land of Israel," added Yogev.

"We all cry at this unnecessary destruction, but at the same time we should remember the Prophet's words in this week's portion: 'For G-d will not forsake his people ... because it has pleased G-d to make you a people unto Himself (Samuel 1, Chapter 12, Verse 22).' We may be hurt and weep and demolish a few homes, but the Land of Israel will continue to be built up," he said.

"Also in the High Court of Justice - I have no doubt - we will restore our judges as in the days of old. 'Zion shall be redeemed with justice, and they will return to her with righteousness (Isaiah, Chapter 1, Verse 27).' Here we will build cities and we will also know how to put the court in its place. And the whole of Israel will return to all these cities and build the entire land of Israel."