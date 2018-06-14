Israeli aircraft hit Gaza Strip

Israeli aircraft opened fire near a group of Arab terrorists in the Hamas ruled Gaza Strip, after they were spotted preparing explosive-laden kites and balloons for attacks on Israel.

According to an IDF spokesperson Thursday afternoon, an Israel Air Force plane fired warning shots near the terrorists as they were preparing to launch balloons and “terror kites” laden with incendiary devices near the Israel-Gaza border.

In recent weeks, terrorists have used kites and balloons to drop explosives and incendiary devices on targets inside of Israeli territory, causing millions of dollars in damage.

“Just moments ago, an [IAF] aircraft fired warning shots at a [terror] cell which was preparing incendiary balloons for launch, with the aim of deterring them,” the IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Arab media outlets have reported claims from the Gaza Strip that the aircraft which opened fire Thursday afternoon was a drone. According to the reports, the unmanned aircraft fired a missile towards a group of terrorists which was launching balloons with firebombs attached. The incident reportedly took place east of al-Burejj in the central Gaza Strip.

An Israeli military spokesperson later stated that in addition to firing warning shots, IDF aircraft also hit terrorist infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Using aircraft, the IDF hit [terrorist] infrastructure which had been used by a terror cell for preparing incendiary balloons in the southern Strip,” the spokesperson said. “The IDF views the use of incendiary balloons and explosive kites very seriously, and will take steps to prevent their use.”