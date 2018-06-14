Trump praises Jewish expo connecting Israel, US businesses

The Jewish community’s largest general B2B (business to business - ed.) event was back this year with a bigger bang than ever, as entrepreneurs from around the world gathered at the Bell Works “metroburb” in Holmdel, NJ, for the 2018 J-Biz Expo and Business Conference.

Hedge fund behemoth SkyBridge Capital – with assets of over $12 billion – co-hosted the event along with the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce (OJC). SkyBridge’s founder and CEO, Anthony Scaramucci, personally attended the event, delivering the keynote address and advising attendees one-on-one.

Presenters, exhibitors, and attendees came from throughout the United States and Israel. They hailed from all walks of life – Jewish and non-Jewish – and spanned all industries. Exhibitors showcased their innovative products and services, attendees forged new relationships, meetings were scheduled and deals were formulated.

An array of top-of-the-line business leaders and coaches delivered workshops on every topic imaginable: real estate, Amazon and e-commerce, digital marketing, branding, HR management, women in the workforce, and more.

“The collaboration during this year’s J-Biz, and in the leadup to it, is beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” related Duvi Honig, Founder and CEO of OJC and J-Biz.

“We had an A-team of partners, sponsors, presenters, exhibitors and attendees. We bridged regions, cultures and industries – making another solid contribution to the economies of the US, Israel and beyond.”

The economic buzz at J-Biz caught the attention of no less than US President Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who penned enthusiastic letters heralding its value to the economy.

The President wrote, “This annual event is a unique opportunity for business professionals to exhibit their products, services and innovative ideas.”





