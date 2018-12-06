Bennett: Future of US Jewry keeps me up at night

Education Minister says apathy, assimilation in the Diaspora worry him more than Iran. We are all one family.'

Minister of Education and Diaspora Affairs Naftali Bennett spoke at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) conference at the Jerusalem International Convention Center Tuesday.

"Our biggest problem is the deep abyss between us and the Jews of the US. Surveys show that Israeli Jews are becoming more right-wing and more traditional, while American Jews are more inclined to the left and to liberalism," he said. "We do not have to agree on everything, but we must remember that we are one family."

"We can argue. We can get angry. But we are one family and we need a strong Jewish Diaspora. We lost Ten Tribes because of the lack of connection between us in the past, and we cannot allow that to happen again. I am not afraid of the differences between us and I do not care that American Jews are even a little angry about us. If you are angry, it means you care. I am afraid for those who do not care what happens here," Bennett said.

He explained how we wished to bridge the gaps in Israeli society in his role as Education Minister. "In order to do this, I want to bridge the educational gaps between the sectors in Israel - especially with regards to the Arab and haredi sectors."

"As far as my role as Diaspora Affairs Minister is concerned, I want to save the Jews. We must not lose Jews to assimilation. We must strengthen their connection to Judaism and Israel. My parents grew up in San Francisco as secular, without any connection to Israel, but Israel did not give up on them and they made aliyah. If there is one thing that prevents me from sleeping at night, it is not Iran, but the future of the Jews in the United States," Bennett stated.

"Every Jew needs to know that we will always be here for you.

I have only one request from you, especially the students on US campuses: Fight for Israel. It's an amazing country that does amazing things. And you, the Jewish students, are our voice in the world," concluded Bennett.