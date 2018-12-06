Severe clashes during evacuation of last home in Netiv Ha'avot

A group of teenagers barricaded on the roof of the Barlev family's home in the Nativ Ha'avot neighborhood of Gush Etzion threw rocks and other objects from the roof of the family's house.

"Unfortunately, the Border Policemen encountered violence and active resistance in this house, which included throwing stones, bottles and other objects at the forces. As a result of this severe violence and the brutal throwing of objects at police officers, two policemen were injured in the head and needed medical attention, and another policeman was lightly injured in the leg. "

This is the last house in the neighborhood that has not yet been evacuated, and at the same time the forces are starting to evacuate after the rest of the 14 houses in the neighborhood that the High Court of Justice has ordered to demolish have already been evacuated.

At this stage, the police remove the entrants inside the house, but later on they will have to take down the teens who gathered on the roof.





Last night, thousands of supporters gathered in the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood near the village of Elazar in Gush Etzion during the night to protest the destruction of 15 houses in the neighborhood that began Tuesday morning according to a Supreme Court order.

Massive security forces arrived at the area during the morning's early hours secure the expulsion and allow continued destruction of the houses. There were some confrontations between boys and young men who crowded the neighborhood. At least three were arrested.





