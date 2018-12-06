

Entrance to J'lem blocked over destruction in Netiv Ha'avot Demonstrators wave signs, block traffic into the city. 'The Land of Israel is not real estate.' Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

צילום: מטה המאבק למען שלמות ארץ ישראל חוסמים את הכניסה לעיר



A few dozen demonstrators arrived this afternoon, Tuesday, to the junction at the entrance of Jerusalem and burned tires in protest of the eviction and destruction in the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood of Gush Etzion.



The demonstrators waved signs, blocked traffic from entering the city, and shouted slogans such as "The Land of Israel is not real estate."



Police said that the intersection was blocked to traffic towards the entrance of the city. Israel Police officers are there and are working to direct traffic and restore public order.



