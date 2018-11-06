Live: Rally ahead of destruction of Netiv Ha'Avot houses

Thousands from all over the country take part in a protest rally against the destruction of 15 homes planned for tomorrow

Thousands participated in a protest rally in Netiv Ha'Avot ahead of the destruction of a 15 houses in the neighborhood tomorrow.

The ceremony was attended by leading religious Zionist rabbis, headed by Rabbi Chaim Druckman and Rabbi Yaakov Medan. The event was also attended by Chairman of the Jewish Home party Minister Naftali Bennett, Minister Ayelet Shaked and Head of the Gush Etzion Council Shlomo Ne'eman.

In the morning hours, police and Border Guard forces will arrive at Netiv Ha'Avot in Gush Etzion in order to evacuate 15 families and demolish their homes on the orders of the High Court of Justice.





