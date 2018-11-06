Prince William to visit 'Occupied Palestinian terrritories'

The British royal family issued a statement on Prince William's upcoming visit to the region June 24, saying that the visit would take place in Jordan, Israel and the 'occupied Palestinian territories.'

The visit will be the first of its kind by a member of the British Royal family to Israel and to Judea and Samaria.

While in Jordan, the Prince, the second in line to the British throne, will deal with "strengthening relations between the two countries and royal families."

"While the complex challenges in the region are known, the non-political nature of this role enables it to learn about the residents of the region, to know the young generation, its aspirations and dreams," the statement said.

"The Prince intends to use the attention to attract his visit to focus on enlightening the hopes of young people in the region, including refugees," the royal statement said.

The first stop on the prince's visit to Israel will be Yad Vashem, where he will meet Holocaust survivors who will share the horrors of the Holocaust. He will be accompanied by the Chief Rabbi of Britain, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.

From Yad Vashem, the Prince will travel to meet Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and then meet with President Reuven Rivlin.

Following his meetings with Israel's leaders, Prince William will travel to Ramallah, where he will meet with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The royal statement explicitly refers to Judea and Samaria as the "Occupied Palestinian Territories."

Prime Minister Netanyahu has called the upcoming visit "a historic visit."