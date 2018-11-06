MK Stern: There's no government when it comes to funding terror

Yesh Atid MK slams Israeli government for not advancing bill to deduct terror salaries from money transferred to Palestinian Authority.

The Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee approved on Monday the second and third readings of a bill that would cut funds transferred to the Palestinian Authority (PA) over salaries paid to convicted terrorists and their families.

The bill will now be transferred to the Knesset plenum for a final vote.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg, whose organization has been accompanying the Choosing Life Forum for bereaved families, said: "This is an historic day that is long overdue. There is no way to ease the suffering of the bereaved families, but at least justice can be done."

"This is an important step in creating a strong and effective deterrent package against terrorism," added Peleg.

Meanwhile, MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) slammed the Israeli government for not working enough to advance his bill.

"When we transferred over a billion and a half shekel to the Palestinian Authority, we helped fund terror," Stern said. "We helped cultivate terror. We told those who carry out terror [attacks] that we will pay them."

"This law crosses the line between coalition and opposition, but apparently, it doesn't cross [to] the government. Apparently, when it comes to this issue, Israel does not have a government."