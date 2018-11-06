Haredi youths arrested for stone-throwing attacks on Arabs

Youths suspected of multiple stone-throwing attacks on Arab cars, buses in Jerusalem in recent weeks.

Two haredi youths were arrested recently, on suspicion of stone-throwing attacks on Arab vehicles in Jerusalem over the course of several weeks.

Over the past few weeks, Arab drivers have complained to police regarding the attacks, which have targeted both private vehicles and buses travelling down Haim Bar Lev Boulevard in Jerusalem. A number of predominantly haredi communities lie on the western side of the road, including Shmuel Hanavi, Maalot Dafna, and Arzei Habirah, while the areas east of the road are mostly Arab.

Police investigated the complaints, and ultimately identified two youths from central Israel they believe were involved in the attacks.

The two suspects, both minors, were located and arrested last Thursday, Behadrei Haredim reported on Sunday.

Police transferred the two suspects for questioning.

“Throwing stones at people and vehicles is a serious offense that is extremely dangerous and could cause property damage, injury, and even loss of life,” a police spokesperson said. “We are working with determination and without compromise to bring them to justice for their crimes.”