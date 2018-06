Bus making way to Western Wall Saturday night attacked inside with tear gas; canister found hidden on body of suspect, two arrested.

Two Arabs living in eastern Jerusalem were arrested last night on suspicion of spraying tear gas inside a bus making its way to the Western Wall.

In a search police seized the concealed tear gas canister that was apparently used to carry out the attack.

The two suspects were arrested and brought for questioning by the police, and today will be brought before the court to extend their remand.