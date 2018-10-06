

Attempted ramming attack in northern Samaria IDF force thwarts terror attack, after Arab vehicle accelerates towards it. Force shoots and stops vehicle. No casualties. Contact Editor Kobi Finkler,

Moshe Shai, Flash 90 IDF soldiers (illustrative) Early Sunday morning, IDF forces from the Menashe Regional Brigade identified a vehicle rushing towards them, during an operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp in northern Samaria.



The force understood that this was an attempted terrorist attack and, in response, fired at the vehicle. Following the shooting, the car stopped. There were no casualties.



The passengers were arrested and taken for questioning. The IDF said that the incident is being investigated at present.



Over the weekend, IDF forces, the Shin Bet security service, Border Police and Israel Police arrested nine wanted terrorists suspected of involvement in terror activity and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces.



The suspects were taken for interrogation by security forces.













