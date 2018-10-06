Protest against Palestinian Authority - in Ramallah

Hamas journalist Muhammad al-Qiq said that a protest against the Palestinian Authority (PA) will be held on Sunday in Ramallah.

The protest aims to push the PA into ceasing its punishments of Gaza.

Speaking with Hamas newspaper Al-Risala, al-Qiq said Gaza has taught Israel and its allies a lesson about military and lone-wolf terror, and that the protest was aimed at the PA leadership, which has taken steps against Gaza.

The father of female terrorist Ahed Tamimi also condemned the PA organizations for their silence on the PA's actions against Gaza, calling on them to act to protect Gazan residents from "criminal" punishments by the PA.

Hamas, which organizes the Gaza riots, has stated that one of their goals in rioting is to anger PA Arabs to act against the PA, in preparation for a Hamas takeover of both PA and PLO institutions.