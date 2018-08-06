Kamil Abu-Rukun, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, says Hamas' attempts to enflame the region have failed.

Kamil Abu-Rukun, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), said on Friday that Hamas had failed in its attempts to enflame the Gaza border area.

"Hamas failed twice - once because it invested money in terror instead of taking care of the needs of the population and again because the Gazans did not join the march,” he said.

"The time has come to say it: Hamas failed in everything related to the so-called 'March of Return.' In recent months, Hamas leaders have promised a mass crossing of the border fence, but this has not happened,” added Abu-Rukun.

Earlier on Friday, Abu-Rukun addressed Gaza residents directly via the Arabic-language page of COGAT, noting that the Hamas terror organization is exploiting and endangering them by encouraging them to take part in the violent border riots.

"The Hamas terrorist organization leads the march and sends you towards the border fence, thus endangering your lives, while its leaders are in a safe place following the events from a distance. Gaza residents - think for yourselves and do not blindly follow a leadership that takes advantage of you!” he wrote.

The so-called “March of the Return” violent riots, openly encouraged by Hamas, have been going on since March 30.

On Thursday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared that the riots will “continue until Jerusalem is liberated and the Gaza blockade ends.”

On Friday afternoon, dozens of kites and balloons lit on fire or with explosive devices attached to them were launched from Gaza over the security fence and explosive devices and grenades were hurled at IDF troops.

In addition, the rioters set tires on fire and attempted to damage security infrastructure.

