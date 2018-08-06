Nasrallah to Israel: Admit you've been defeated in Syria

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stressed on Friday that the “entire world” cannot force his group to withdraw its fighters from neighboring Syria.

“The biggest part of Syria has become secure and it is clear that the hostile axis is seeking to achieve some gains,” he said in a televised address marking Al-Quds Day, according to the Lebanese Naharnet website.

“Israel was betting on (Syrian) President (Bashar) Al-Assad's ouster and it saw its interest in the militants, but today the Zionists have changed their objective in Syria and are saying that the battle's objective in Syria has become to expel Iran and Hezbollah” from the country, Nasrallah added.

“You Zionists have to admit that you have been defeated in Syria and that you have failed to topple the pillar of the resistance,” he said, addressing Israelis.

“I also tell the entire axis that fought in Syria to acknowledge its defeat,” Nasrallah continued, according to Naharnet.

He claimed that Hezbollah went into Syria to confront “a major conspiracy targeted against Syria's people, state and entity and against the resistance axis,” adding that the group does not have a “partisan project” in Syria.

Nasrallah also emphasized that his group “does not have a problem” in withdrawing from Syria should its government ask it to do so.

“We will celebrate victory when our young men return to their towns and homes... But should the entire world come together to force us to withdraw from Syria, they will not be able to do so. There is only one way: a request from the Syrian leadership,” he said.

He concluded by issuing a warning to Israelis, saying that Iran and Hezbollah “do not want to kill, destroy or throw anyone into the sea.”

But, he added, “We ask you in a civilized way to return to the countries you came from. If you insist on occupation, the day of the grand war will come and it is a day in which we will all pray in Jerusalem.”

Al-Quds Day is an annual event created by Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomenei. During Al-Quds Day, rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

