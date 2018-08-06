Terrorists fire at IDF troops from northern Gaza as violent riots continue. No injuries reported.

Terrorists fired at IDF troops from northern Gaza on Friday evening. A hit was identified on the troops' post. No injuries were reported, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Throughout the day, approximately 10,000 Palestinian Arabs participated in violent riots in five locations along the Gaza security fence, said the statement.

On Friday afternoon, dozens of kites and balloons lit on fire or with explosive devices attached to them were launched from Gaza over the security fence and explosive devices and grenades were hurled at IDF troops.

In addition, the rioters set tires on fire and attempted to damage security infrastructure.

IDF troops responded by using riot dispersal means and operated in accordance with the rules of engagement. The Gaza-based health ministry said, according to the AFP news agency, that three Gazans, among them a 15-year-old, were killed by Israeli fire.

“At the expense of the people of Gaza, the Hamas terrorist organization continues using terror in order to damage security infrastructure and harm security forces,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The IDF has reinforced its presence along the Gaza Strip security fence in order to protect security infrastructure and defend Israeli civilians in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip from the attempted terror attacks led by the Hamas terror organization,” it added.

The so-called “March of the Return” violent riots, openly encouraged by Hamas, have been going on since March 30.

On Thursday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared that the riots will “continue until Jerusalem is liberated and the Gaza blockade ends.”

