Facebook glitch may have exposed posts of up to 14 million users

Users posting in May may not have realized their posts were visible to the public, Facebook says.

Facebook on Thursday said a bug in its software changed the default setting on some users' posts to "public" without requesting their consent, Recode reported.

The bug was active between May 18-27, 2018, and may have affected up to 14 million users.

According to CNN, Facebook began working on a fix on May 22, but the bug was only fully corrected on May 27.

In a statement, Facebook's Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan emphasized that the glitch had been fixed and affected users are being notified.

"We recently found a bug that automatically suggested posting publicly when some people were creating their Facebook posts. We have fixed this issue and starting today we are letting everyone affected know and asking them to review any posts they made during that time," she said. "To be clear, this bug did not impact anything people had posted before – and they could still choose their audience just as they always have."

"We’d like to apologize for this mistake."

The social media giant also explained that the glitch occurred as Facebook worked to create a new way to share items featured on users' profiles.

All users, including those affected by the bug, were able to manually change their posts' privacy settings during the glitch. Affected users are those who did not notice that the "default" setting for their posts - usually identical to what they had used for the previous post - had been changed to "public."