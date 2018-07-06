Roseanne retweets claim Obama advisor wanted to wipe out Israel

American actress, comedian retweets claim that senior Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett wanted to 'drive Jews into the sea'.

Rosanne Barr retweeted a statement that alleged former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett had evil intent towards Jews and Israelis.

The retweet came several minutes after Barr tweeted on Tuesday that “I’m making restitution for the pain I have caused.”

The retweet, from a user calling himself “Ghost of Bull Moose,” read: “You didn’t cause any pain. Those people always hated you. Valerie Jarrett wants Israelis and Jews chased into the sea, and she’ll celebrate.”

Barr came under fire last week for a controversial tweet that mocked Jarrett, saying that “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

The actress later deleted the tweet and issued an apology, saying she had made “a bad joke about her politics and her looks.”

ABC then announced that it was cancelling her popular show after its return for one season.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, ABC’s entertainment president, said in a statement announcing its cancellation.

“Roseanne,” a show about a working-class American family, had achieved success in its return to network television. The original show, which ran 10 seasons in the late 1980s and much of the 1990s, hit No. 1 in the ratings.