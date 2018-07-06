Soldier lightly injured in Shechem

Hundreds of Arabs throw stones and blocks at IDF forces in Shechem. Forces respond with riot control measures and fire to disperse rioters.

An IDF soldier was slightly injured Wednesday night during an IDF operation in the Samarian city of Shechem.

During the operation, hundreds of Arabs threw stones and blocks at the forces who responded with riot control measures and riot dispersal firing. As a result, a soldier was lightly injured by thrown rocks and treated.

At the same time, during a search by IDF forces from the Etzion Regional Brigade in Husan adjacent to Betar Illit, forces seized thousands of shekels in terrorist money belonging to Hamas.

IDF forces from the Judea Brigade in the city of Hevron seized a vehicle worth thousands of shekels used for terrorist purposes. The IDF notes that this activity is part of the campaign to confiscate funds used for terror.

In total, 11 Arabs suspected of terrorist activity were arrested in Judea and Samaria. Suspects were transferred to the General Security Service for interrogation.