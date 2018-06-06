Rabbis call on public to protest Netiv Ha'avot demolitions

Dozens of rabbis call on the public to come to Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood next week to protest destruction of neighborhood houses.

Dozens of religious Zionist rabbis are calling on the general public to come to the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood in Gush Etzion next week to protest the destruction of the neighborhood's homes in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court in December 2016 ordered the destruction of 15 houses in Elazar's Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood, after a disputed strip of land was found to run through them. The remaining homes in the neighborhood are entirely on state land.

The letter is signed by senior religious Zionist rabbis, including Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Tzfania Drori, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, Rabbi Eliezer Waldman, Rabbi Yigal Levinstein, Rabbi Chaim Steiner, Rabbi Aryeh Stern, Rabbi Yehoshua Zuckerman, and dozens of other rabbis.



The rabbis call on the public to come to a protest rally on Monday evening, as well as during the evacuation itself that is expected this Tuesday morning.



This call joins a letter from Gush Etzion rabbis who called upon residents of the Gush to come to support, encourage, and assist the evacuated families.



The rabbis point out: "We call on the general public to come early to the rally and to remain to protest the desecration of G-d's name in the destruction of homes in the Land of Israel."