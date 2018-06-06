Egypt's government resigns after Sisi sworn in

In keeping with political tradition, Egyptian Prime Minister submits his government's resignation after Sisi sworn in for second term.

Egypt's Prime Minister, Sherif Ismail, on Tuesday submitted his government's resignation, three days after President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi was sworn in for a second, four-year term in office, reports The Associated Press.

Ismail’s move was in keeping with political tradition in Egypt that the government should resign at the start of a new presidential term. However, Sisi has the prerogative to use the opportunity to reshuffle the Cabinet.

Ismail has served as Prime Minister since 2015 and was appointed to the position after the previous Cabinet resigned amid a corruption probe.

AP noted that Sisi and Ismail are known to enjoy a close working relationship, with the general-turned-president often publicly praising his prime minister.

Ismail sought medical treatment in Germany late last year. He returned home a month later showing considerable weight loss, some of which he has since regained. The nature of his ailment was never officially disclosed.

Sisi was re-elected for a second term as president in March, winning about 92 percent of the votes in the election.