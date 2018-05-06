Israeli books: More Torah-related books than any other type

Ahead of national book week, National Library releases statistics on books published in Israel. Most children's comics for haredi readers.

Ahead of Israel’s national book week, the National Library released its annual report on books published in Israel over the past year, 2017.

According to the report, 7,692 books were published in Israel in 2017. Among these, 84% were printed in their original language, 89.5% of these in Hebrew, with original English books in second place at 5%. Out of books that were translated, 60% were from English, but French prose translations continued to trend upward.

More Torah-related books were printed than any other type of book. 17% of books printed were Torah-related, while literature came in second place at 16%.

A total of 1,056 children books were published in 2017. Out of these, 14% were geared towards the haredi population.

However, in the field of children’s comics, the vast majority of those published, 60 out of 88, were geared towards the haredi population.