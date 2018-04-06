PM: Israel does more for Gaza than any other nation

Netanyahu says in Germany that Israel does more to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip than any other country in the world.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated that Israel does more to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip than any other country in the world.

In a briefing to reporters after his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Netanyahu said that "we are examining various possibilities to prevent a humanitarian collapse there, and at the moment the State of Israel is doing the most to prevent a humanitarian collapse."

"I explained to Merkel how this crisis was created, all due to the cuts in salaries paid by Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) and Hamas' investment in the tunnels, which Hamas built under the Gaza Strip, are like six giant towers, a huge investment that is being lost because we are thwarting it. I noticed that the chancellor reinforced our position on their use of children [in their war on Israel]," Netanyahu added.

Regarding Israel's position on Iran's entrenchment in Syria, Netanyahu said, "Our position is clear - Israel wants Iran to withdraw from all of Syria, and no agreement has yet been reached."

He noted that Israel had not asked Germany to put pressure on Russia on the issue.

The prime minister also referred to the political stalemate with the Palestinian Authority, saying that he still does not know what President Trump's "Hundred Plan" will include. " They asked me what I thought and told them my opinion, I do not know when it will be published, but we are working on this plan and it will be presented sooner or later.