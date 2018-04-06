History of Mossad assassinations to be turned into TV show

HBO to produce limited series based on bestselling book 'Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations.'

The history of the Mossad's targeted assassinations will be turned into a television show, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Keshet and HBO have optioned to turn the bestselling book Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations, by Ronen Bergman, into a television show.

The show is currently planned to be an English-language limited series which will be filmed in Israel.

The title of the book and the upcoming show are based on a Talmudic saying: 'If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first (Babylonian Talmud, Tractate Berachot, 58A).'

In writing his book, Bergman obtained the cooperation of many current and former members of the Israeli government, including Prime Ministers Shimon Peres, Ehud Barak, Ariel Sharon, and Binyamin Netanyahu, as well as high-level figures in Israel's defense and intelligence agencies. This cooperation allowed him to describe in detail many of the most high-profile intelligence operations carried out in Israel's history.