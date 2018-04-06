Mass brawl in south Tel Aviv: 13 arrested

Watch: Fight breaks out between supporters, opponents of Eritrean government - in Tel Aviv.

Israel Police arrested 13 suspects in a fight Sunday night in southern Tel Aviv.

The fight between dozens of infiltrators broke out during a celebration of Eritrea's Independence Day, and against the backdrop of disagreements between foreign residents - opponents and supporters of the Eritrean government.

Some of those involved threw stones.

Several people were lightly injured, including a policeman.

Police broke up the fight, arresting 13 people, eight of whom will be brought to court on Monday for an extension of their arrest.