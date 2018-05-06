Tags:ILTV
Israel’s wheelchair tennis team scores silver
Israel’s wheelchair tennis team knocked out Japan, South Korea and the United States on their way to the top.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 04/06/18 23:18
Wheelchair tennis
iStock
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYIsrael’s wheelchair tennis team scores silver
Israel’s wheelchair tennis team scores silver
Israel’s wheelchair tennis team knocked out Japan, South Korea and the United States on their way to the top.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 04/06/18 23:18
Wheelchair tennis
iStock
Tags:ILTV
top