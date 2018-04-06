Watch: Times Square awash in blue and white for Israel gala

Following Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan, hundreds of thousands turn out in Times Square to mark 70 years since Israel's founding.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters of Israel gathered Sunday night in Times Square to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel.

Hours after the 54th annual Celebrate Israel Parade – formerly known as the Salute to Israel Parade – during which tens of thousands of marchers made their way down Fifth Avenue from 57th Street towards 75th Street, supporters of the Jewish state gathered in Times Square for a massive outdoor celebration.

Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev (Likud) addressed the gathering, along with Israeli Consul General in New York Dani Dayan.

Also in attendance were New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, Science Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud), and Immigration Minister Sofa Landver (Yisrael Beytenu).

Singer Shiri Maimon performed for the massive crowd, becoming the first Israeli to perform at Times Square.

“We painted Times Square blue and white,” said Minister Regev at the gala. “It was so amazing to see thousands of Israeli tourists and locals dancing and singing together Israeli music. I want to thank the American leadership and the American people for their unwavering support of the State of Israel. Today we proved once again how strong our alliance is with the US.”