'Druze soldiers - Jerusalem's shield'

The inauguration ceremony of the "Druze Soldiers Square" in the capital took place Sunday Givat Ram, near the Jerusalem Museum Quarter.

The square was dedicated to the memory of the 423 Druze soldiers who fell defending Israel.

The event was attended by Minister of Communications Ayoub Kara, Sheikh Mawafak Tarif, the leader of the Druze community in Israel, Jerusalem Police District Commander Yoram Halevy, and the families of the fallen soldiers.

Minister Kara said during the ceremony that "when the Druze are strong, Jerusalem is strong, we have officers who sacrifice their preciousness for this country, we have no other country, and we will preserve united Jerusalem for generations to come, '.

"The Druze community is an inseparable part of the State of Israel," said Sheikh Tarif, head of the Druze community in Israel, who said that the blood of the heroes of the community had protected the city of Jerusalem. We thank today all the Druze fighters who maintain security and order. "

Shakib Shanan, whose son Kamal was killed last year in a terror attack on the Temple Mount, said that "love for the State of Israel was written in the blood of more than 400 members of the Druze community ... Our shared existence will continue to live on forever, to be Druze in the State of Israel."

Tom Nissani, head of the national activists' wing of the Im Tirtzu movement, said that "as someone who is leading the integration of minorities in Israeli society, we welcome the inauguration of the square, which celebrates the work of the fallen soldiers."