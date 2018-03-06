MSNBC host: Ahmadinejad was right, Israel shouldn't exist

'God isn't a realtor'. Joy Reid slammed establishment of Israel, said Iran's Ahmadinejad was right in denunciations of Jewish state.

A MSNBC host who sparked controversy earlier this year after blog posts she wrote more than a decade ago were unearthed came under renewed criticism over the weekend after it was revealed that she had expressed support for statements by an Iranian leader denouncing the establishment of the State of Israel.

Joy-Ann Reid, host MSNBC’s AM Joy program, first came under scrutiny in November 2017, after it was revealed that blog posts she had written almost a decade before had accused then-Florida Governor Charlie Crist of being a homosexual.

Earlier this year, other controversial articles posted to Reid’s blog came to light, including one which photo-shopped Arizona Senator John McCain into an image of the 2007 Virginia Tech campus shooting. The post was titled “Bagdad John strikes again”.

In other posts, Reid endorsed conspiracy theories regarding the 2001 9/11 terror attacks, including a movie which suggested the attacks were in fact part of a conspiracy by the US government.

Reid initially denied writing the controversial posts, suggesting that her blog may have been hacked. Reid later admitted, however, that experts hired to investigate the posts were unable to find any evidence that the blog had been hacked, and that the posts had been written by anyone other than herself.

In another post uncovered recently, Reid wrote in December 2005 that then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was right in his claim that the State of Israel should not exist.

The blog post cited comments Ahmadinejad made to the AFP in December 2005:

“You believe the Jews were oppressed, why should the Palestinian Muslims have to pay the price? You oppressed them, so give a part of Europe to the Zionist regime so they can establish any government they want. We would support it.



“So, Germany and Austria, come and give one, two or any number of your provinces to the Zionist regime so they can create a country there ... and the problem will be solved at its root.



“Why do they insist on imposing themselves on other powers and creating a tumor so there is always tension and conflict? Is it not true that European countries insist that they committed a Jewish genocide? They say that Hitler burned millions of Jews in furnaces ... and exiled them.



“Then because the Jews have been oppressed during the Second World War, therefore they [the Europeans] have to support the occupying regime of Quds [Jerusalem]. We do not accept this.”

In response to the Iranian leader’s comments, Reid wrote that she agreed with Ahmadinejad.

“I hate to admit that Mr. Ahmadinejad has a point.”

Reid then accused Israel of adhering to a rigid ethnic “caste” system, incorrectly claiming that most Israeli citizens are descended from German nationals.

“It was the German government of the 1930s and the Vichy French who perpetrated and abetted the Holocaust (and a plurality of Israelis are former German nationals, plus lower castes consisting of Eastern Europeans, Russians, Sephardic Jews from the Mediterranean and at the bottom of the social pyramid, Falasha Africans),” Reid wrote.

“It does seem a tad cheeky of the British to have unilaterally awarded the victims land belonging to living Palestinians as restitution. After all, God is not a real estate broker. He can’t just give you land 1,000 years ago that you can come back and claim today.”

In 2006, Reid penned another article in which she accused pro-Israel American Jews of “dual loyalties” and claimed that “neoconservatives” were “hard core American Likudniks”.

“There seems to be a double standard when it comes to a certain other flag often rallied ’round by Americans,” Reid wrote in the piece, entitled “The Flag Bearers”.

“I think that the fact that the waving of the Israeli flag isn’t criticized doesn’t mean people aren’t unhappy about Israeli flag wavers’ possible ‘dual loyalties.’ I think that concern is out there, particularly when it comes to hard core American likudniks like the neoconservatives.”

“It’s just that there is a tremendous taboo in the United States about saying anything even remotely negative about Israel, or about implying ‘dual loyalty’ when it comes to a Jewish American. It simply isn’t done, because it would expose the speaker to charges of anti-Semitism (Pat Buchanan can tell you all about that, given his periodic criticism of the Israelis).”