IDF eliminates Arab terrorist who tried to ram civilians, IDF soldiers.

IDF soldiers on Saturday morning foiled a ramming attack in Hevron.

In the attempted attack, a 35-year-old resident of the Palestinian Arab town of Beit Ummar attempted to ram his tractor into IDF soldiers guarding a roadblock.

As the soldiers attempted to arrest him, the terrorist turned around and attempted to run over passing civilians.

An IDF soldier standing on the roof of a nearby building fired at the terrorist, eliminating him.