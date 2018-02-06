Iranian official: We dealt the Zionists a 'heavy blow'

An Iranian official claimed on Friday that Israel was dealt a “heavy blow” by his country last month when 32 rockets were fired at the Golan Heights from Syria.

“For the first time since the formation of the Zionist regime, Israel received a heavy blow from the Resistance Front in the Golan Heights,” said Ramezan Sharif, a former spokesman for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to i24news.

“This is the beginning of a great path. Israel should be aware that it is considered as a cancerous tumor and a violator of all rules in the eyes of the world’s freedom-seekers,” he added.

In retaliation for the rocket attack on the Golan Heights, the IDF attacked dozens of military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds Force in Syrian territory.

The targets that were attacked included Iranian intelligence sites, a Quds Force military compound in Kiswah and an Iranian logistic site near Damascus.

Following last month’s incident, senior Iranian cleric Ahmad Khatami threatened to destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel acts “foolishly”.

“We will expand our missile capabilities despite western pressure (to curb it) .... to let Israel know that if it acts foolishly, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be totally destroyed,” he said.

Khatami’s threats followed comments by Alaeddin Boroujerdi, chairman of Iran's parliamentary committee on foreign affairs.

"Israel has entered a dangerous game," Boroujerdi said, claiming that the main purpose of the Israeli attacks, supported by the United States, is “to divert public opinion from the behavior of the American president (and) his decision to leave the [2015 nuclear] agreement.”

