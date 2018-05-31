MKs visit Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave

A delegation of five MKs arrived Thursday morning at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in New York. The visit was organized by Agudat Chassidei Chabad in Israel.

The delegations included MKs Shuli Moalem Rafaeli, Yoel Hasson, Nurit Koren, Oded Furer, and Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev.

MK Moalem Rafaeli said: "In the face of the modern reality that many Jews have created, a trend of distancing themselves from Judaism and assimilation that has reached a difficult level, the Lubavitcher Rebbe decided that the solution must be universal and must reach each and every Jew. Since then in many places around the world, Chabad emissaries have been the beating heart of Judaism and have spread Jewish identity and connected it to those who would not have been exposed to it without them."

MK Hasson said, "Chabad is an organization that promotes tolerant and universal Judaism, and for me it is an unforgettable experience to reach the Rebbe's grave for the first time."

MK Nurit Koren said, "The Lubavitcher Rebbe was a visionary and I was very attached to the values ​​he represented and the swarm. I am happy to have arrived here today and for me this is an exciting circle after visiting the Rabbi's home in Kfar Chabad and now here in New York, and I congratulate the Chabad people for their extensive activity on behalf of Judaism all over the world.

MK Oded Furer said, "The Rebbe established a magnificent emissary program that operates in Israel and abroad for the benefit of the Jewish people and Judaism. This project proves how much its presence is still alive today, and I wish for us as a society and as a people that this activity will continue and increase. "

"Like hundreds of thousands of other Jews who come here every day to connect with the Rebbe and his legacy and to be blessed by him, the place of the Knesset representatives is not absent," said Rabbi Aharonov, head of the Chabad mission in Israel. And the Rebbe's almost infinite end to the future of the Jewish people, and to every Jew "