Making Aliyah to troubled borders? The trouble that continues to rage at Israel's border should not necessarily negatively impact on Aliyah. Contact Editor David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Reuters Gaza border riots David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff, members of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, have a spirited discussion on the impact and effects of the current military situation on the Gaza border and how this can potentially effect the future of Aliyah considering advantages and disadvantages - pros and cons.



