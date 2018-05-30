Sneak peek: Times Square to hold largest Israeli block party

The Consulate General of Israel in New York, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Sport, will hold an unprecedented celebration in New York on the occasion of the State of Israel’s 70th anniversary. The event will take place between 8:00 - 10:00 PM on Sunday, June 3 at Times Square, and will be open to the public.

At 8:00 PM the party will begin, as Times Square’s famous billboards transform into a homage to Israel’s heritage of innovation and its miraculous first seven decades. This will be followed by DJ sets in the Square. The whole area will transform into a giant Israeli block party for New Yorkers, Israelis and international tourists alike to celebrate together.

Miri Regev, Minister for Culture and Sport said:“The wonder that is the State of Israel will be displayed on the giant screens of Times Square at this once-in-a-lifetime event. Times Square is one of the premiere locations in the world; it is the liveliest, most innovative, and most appropriate place to highlight Israel’s breakthrough innovations in every sphere of life. For the first time, following the traditional salute to Israel in New York, we will be showing the miraculous story of Israel on all of Times Square’s iconic giant screens; Israel, a country that has for seventy years flourished against all odds in every imaginable way. For the first time ever, we will showcase the Israeli Dream, a dream that has blossomed into reality.

“I invite you to Times Square to be moved and invigorated by the powerful story of Israel’s success. Together we will celebrate the deep bonds of the U.S.-Israel relationship – a relationship that is based on our shared values of justice, equality, and the aspiration for peace. Join me in Times Square and together we will celebrate seventy years of vision; seventy years of the fulfilment of the dreams we dreamt for thousands of years.”

Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel in New York, stated: “This is a historic event, the first of its kind, which will present Israel in its glory at the crossroads of the world. I invite all New Yorkers to come and celebrate with us at the beating heart of this great city.”