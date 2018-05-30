IDF attacks 25 targets in Gaza

Israel Air Force attacks 25 targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza following rocket and mortar barrage.

IAF fighter jets, attack helicopters, and aircraft struck 25 military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization in Gaza overnight Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The target strikes included sheds of drones used for terror purposes, a rocket manufacturing workshop, advanced naval weaponry, military compounds, training facilities, and a munitions manufacturing site.

“This is an additional strike against military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which is accountable for activity from the Gaza Strip, and therefore is responsible for the severe attacks that were carried out against Israeli civilians,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

“The Hamas terror organization again chooses to act against the interest of the residents of the Gaza Strip. After it failed during the violent riots along the security fence, it now chooses to conduct and allow a wide-scale attack against Israeli civilians.”

“The IDF views the terror activity carried out by the Hamas terror organization with great severity, and will continue to operate in a powerful and determined manner. The IDF is prepared to carry out its missions as necessary,” the statement stressed.

“The IDF is prepared for a variety of scenarios and is determined to act against terror operatives. The IDF will continue to carry out its mission to protect Israel’s civilians.”

The air strikes followed a barrage of some 80 rockets and mortars that were fired from Gaza at southern Israel, including Iranian-made rockets.

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups claimed responsibility for the rocket and mortar barrages.

On Tuesday night, shortly after midnight, a rocket fired from Gaza exploded in the city of Netivot in southern Israel.

One person suffered shock as a result, but there were no physical injuries and no damage was reported.

The IDF confirmed it was attacking in Gaza shortly after the Islamic Jihad claimed it reached understandings on a ceasefire in Gaza following Egyptian contacts between Israel and the Palestinian Arab factions.

A senior Israeli official denied the Islamic Jihad's claims and said there was no agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza.