US calls for emergency Security Council over Gaza rocket attacks

Ambassador Haley: Security Council should be outraged and respond to this latest bout of violence directed at innocent Israeli civilians.

This afternoon, the United States called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the latest attacks on Israel out of the Gaza Strip by Hamas and other militants. The meeting is expected to take place later Tuesday afternoon.

“The recent attacks out of Gaza are the largest we have seen since 2014. Mortars fired by Palestinian militants hit civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten. The Security Council should be outraged and respond to this latest bout of violence directed at innocent Israeli civilians, and the Palestinian leadership needs to be held accountable for what they’re allowing to happen in Gaza,” said US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza fired at least 70 rockets and mortar shells at Israel over the course of the day Tuesday. Both terror groups claimed joint responsibility for the attacks, which left three IDF soldiers wounded.

One mortar attack struck near a kindergarten shortly before the students were to arrive for class.

The IDF responded to the continuing rocket attacks with a series of airstrikes against terrorist targets in Gaza.