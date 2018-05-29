Monsey man accidentally runs over, kills daughter

One of the Hassidic communities in Monsey, New York was devastated Monday by the tragic death of a small girl, who was killed in a car accident in front of her home.
The girl, one-and-a-half-year-old Gittel “Gitty” Rosenberg, was killed Monday afternoon while playing in the driveway in front of her family’s home on Phyllis Terrace in a predominantly haredi neighborhood in Monsey.
Gittel’s father, Levi Yitzhok Rosenberg, apparently ran over the girl as he was backing out in the family’s 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan at approximately 3:35 p.m. Rosenberg says he did not see Gittel while he was backing out.
The family, a member of the Sanz Klausenburg Hassidic movement, called for immediate assistance, and a Rocklkand Hatzolah emergency medical team evacuated Gittel to Good Samaritan Hospital.
Doctors at the hospital were later forced to declare Gittel dead.
Ramapo police said in a press release Monday night that they were continuing their investigation into the accident, but said no additional information was available.