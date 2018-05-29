Monsey man accidentally runs over, kills daughter

Hassidic community in Monsey devastated after toddler killed in tragic accident in front of family's home.

One of the Hassidic communities in Monsey, New York was devastated Monday by the tragic death of a small girl, who was killed in a car accident in front of her home.

The girl, one-and-a-half-year-old Gittel “Gitty” Rosenberg, was killed Monday afternoon while playing in the driveway in front of her family’s home on Phyllis Terrace in a predominantly haredi neighborhood in Monsey.

Gittel’s father, Levi Yitzhok Rosenberg, apparently ran over the girl as he was backing out in the family’s 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan at approximately 3:35 p.m. Rosenberg says he did not see Gittel while he was backing out.

The family, a member of the Sanz Klausenburg Hassidic movement, called for immediate assistance, and a Rocklkand Hatzolah emergency medical team evacuated Gittel to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital were later forced to declare Gittel dead.

Ramapo police said in a press release Monday night that they were continuing their investigation into the accident, but said no additional information was available.