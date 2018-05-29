Terrorist infiltration attempt in Har Bracha

Arab terrorists shot while attempting to break into Israeli town in Samaria.

Israeli security forces foiled an attempted terrorist infiltration into the Jewish town of Har Bracha in Samaria Tuesday morning.

Two Palestinian Authority terrorists attempted to infiltrate the town, which is located near the PA-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus).

Security personnel stationed by the town spotted the terrorists and opened fire. At least one of the two terrorists was wounded in the incident.

According to a statement from the IDF, one of the two terrorists was taken into custody, and was treated at the scene by an army medical team. The wounded terrorist was conscious at the time of his capture, and suffered from gunshot wounds to his legs. His condition is listed as moderate-to-serious.

The second terrorist fled the scene after Israeli security personnel opened fire. IDF forces are searching the area for the terrorist.