Holiday to celebrate Druze community

The Knesset plenum approved the second and third readings of a bill submitted by the Deputy Speaker, Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu), to institute a national day honoring the contributions of the Druze community to Israeli society.

Amar stated that the purpose of this law is to commend the contributions of the Druze community for building the land, strengthening its security, and for shaping Israeli society as a diverse culture.

“The Druze community made a great effort strengthen their own status in Israel and they expressed their loyalty to the country even before its establishment. Designating a national day for the Druze community will help strengthen their status in Israel, with which will recognize, honor, and respect the heritage, work, and contributions of the Druze community in Israel,” Amar said.

“In addition, an actual opportunity will be given to the members of the Druze community to spread their contributions and efforts to all of Israel’s citizens on a national day dedicated in honor of this important purpose.”

This national holiday will be commemorated every year on March 1. On that day in 1956, the compulsory enlistment of Druze soldiers into the IDF began. It was decided that the Knesset would hold an official meeting, a central ceremony will be held according to the government’s digression, a ceremony will be held at the President’s Residence; and the government will encourage activities that celebrates the Druze communities’ heritage.

The current Druze population in Israel stands more than 130,000.