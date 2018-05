1 terrorist killed after terrorists fire on IDF soldiers from within Gaza.

Terrorists opened fire at IDF soldiers stationed near the border with the northern Gaza Strip Monday.

In response, the IDF attacked three Hamas positions in Gaza with tanks and planes in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. It is possible that the some or all of the positions belong to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry, one terrorist was killed and another was injured as a result of an IDF attack.