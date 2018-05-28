Farrakhan ratchets up anti-Semitism in latest sermon

Nation of Islam leader says Jews responsible for homosexuality, calls observant Jews 'Satanic' during hate-filled sermon.

Louis Farrakhan, who heads the Chicago-based Nation of Islam, slammed Judaism, the Talmud, and “Jewish influence” during a sermon before his followers on Sunday.

Farrakhan, who was censured by Congress in 1984 after he derided Judaism as a “gutter religion” and compared himself favorably to Adolf Hitler, claimed same-sex marriage is a Jewish plot, and described observant Jews as “Satanic” for their adherence to Talmudic law.

“On the last ‘Saviour’s Day’, I quoted from the Talmud, which is the holiest of the books in the Jewish faith, even more revered than the Bible,” said Farrakhan.

“Any book that alters the word of God is not holy. Any time you alter the words of God, the book that you’re reading is no longer holy.”

The Nation of Islam leader accused observant Jews of ‘Satanism’, claiming Jews had “infected the world”.

“You and I are gonna have to learn to distinguish between the righteous Jew, and the Satanic Jews who have infected the whole world with poison and deceit.”

“A righteous Jew will practice righteousness. The false Jew will lead you to filth and indecency.”

“In their Talmud there is stuff in there so filthy, so filthy, I’m not going to say it. It is just that ugly.”

“The so-called Jews are not Jews, but are Satanic people.”

Farrakhan then intimated that Jews were responsible for homosexuality, and blamed “Jewish influence” for President Barack Obama’s support of same-sex marriage.

“Do you know where homosexuality began? Where is Sodom and Gemorrah? It’s in the Middle East. It happened among the Semitic people.”

“We, the original people – homosexuality didn’t start with us. We don’t know anything about it. Brother Barack, under Jewish influence, is trying to introduce same-sex-marriage to African people.”

Farrakhan later claimed that Jews, under the influence of the Talmud, were cheating black performing artists.

“Every one of you that is in show business, they [the Jews] rob you. You sing your song, they don’t tell you how many you’ve sold. You don’t know. You never get your money.”

During his sermon, also Farrakhan suggested that the white race would coming to “an end” because it is “not in harmony” with God.

“Why should there be an end to him [White man]? Because his nature is not in harmony with the nature of God.”

Despite a long history of anti-Semitic and racist comments, Farrakhan has maintained with some veteran Democratic lawmakers, including California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who attended the Nation of Islam’s “World Saviour’s Day” even earlier this year.

In 2005, Waters embraced Farrakhan at an event in New Orleans, thanking him for his work.

Earlier this year, a photograph taken during a 2005 meeting between then Senator Barack Obama and Farrakhan was released, after having been kept from the press for nearly 13 years by the Congressional Black Caucus. Obama, it was also revealed, had employed an active member of the Nation of Islam in his Chicago office while serving as senator.

In February, The Wall Street Journal revealed that Democratic National Committee Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison had taken part in a 2013 event along with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Farrakhan.