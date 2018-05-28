11 wanted terrorists captured in Judea and Samaria

Eleven wanted Arab terrorists from the Palestinian Authority were arrested in a raids across Judea and Samaria overnight.

The arrests were part of joint operations between Israel Police, the Border Police, the IDF, and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

The 11 individuals taken into custody during the raids were wanted on suspicion of involvement in terror attacks and violent disruptions targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel.

All 11 suspects were transferred for interrogation after arrest.

During searches for explosive devices in the Abu Sneineh neighborhood of Hevron late Sunday night, a joint team of IDF soldiers and an Israel Police bomb squad found a makeshift automatic firearm.

IDF forces in Judea also detained a vehicle which aroused their suspicions near the Beit Einun Junction outside of Hevron. During checks of the vehicle, soldiers found the driver was carrying firebombs. The driver later admitted that he was planning on carrying out an attack in the area. The suspect was arrested and transferred for interrogation.

An IDF spokesperson said that an explosive device was found near an IDF position in Samaria overnight. The device was neutralized, and IDF forces conducted searches in the surrounding area for the terrorists who placed the bomb near the IDF position. There were no injuries in the incident.