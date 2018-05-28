Gazans to try to breach Israeli naval blockade

Palestinian Arabs in Gaza will try to breach Israel's blockade by boat this week in a fresh challenge to Israeli forces following weeks of deadly protests and clashes, organizers said Sunday, according to AFP.

Few details were given on the plans, but organizers said the boat would depart on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. (0800 GMT) carrying patients needing medical care, students and job-seeking university graduates.

The boat also brings "dreams of our people and their aspirations for freedom", organizer Salah Abdul-Ati said in a press conference at Gaza City's port on the Mediterranean coast.

He called on the United Nations and other international bodies to protect the boat leaving from the enclave run by the Hamas terrorist group.

Organizers said it would be the first attempt of its kind from the Gaza Strip. Its intended destination was not announced, noted AFP.

Boats off Gaza are generally limited to six nautical miles offshore and the boat would likely face long odds at making it past Israeli forces.

Israel has imposed a naval blockade on Gaza for over a decade, meant to prevent weapons from being transferred into the hands of Gaza terrorists.

Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers continuously claim the enclave is under an “Israeli siege”. This is despite the fact that Israel regularly allows humanitarian aid and construction materials into Gaza and does so even though Gaza terrorists continue to attack southern Israel with rockets and openly threaten to destroy the Jewish state.

There have been previous attempts to break the naval blockade on Gaza. The most notable was the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla, in which nine Turkish Islamists were killed as they ignored Israeli calls to turn the vessel around and dock at the Ashdod Port.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that there was no humanitarian aid whatsoever aboard the Marmara despite the Islamists’ claims otherwise.

There have been numerous other similar attempts to break the blockade on Gaza. Most recently, a similar initiative scheduled for June was announced by the head of the Palestinian Forum in Europe.

The initiative announced Sunday comes weeks after 60 Gazans were killed in violent riots along the Gaza-Israel border. Hamas admitted that most of those killed were members of the group.